Booker: Trump’s Crimes Should Disqualify Him from Presidency

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s coverage of the Republican National Convention that former President Donald Trump should be disqualified from being president.

Booker said, “Donald Trump, too, with the jury that was sworn to objectivity that convicted him beyond a reasonable doubt on 34 charges, that should alone be enough for anybody to be disqualified from the highest office of the land.”

He continued, “There are a lot of honorable Republicans who have shown careers and patriotism from the military and serving senators and governors. To have a man that not only has 34 felony convictions but has pending federal charges, criminal charges, against him, in his business he has paid hundreds of millions of dollars in fines for corrupted business practices. His charity was disbanded for corrupt practices and forced to play millions of dollars. The civil crimes are adding up including one for sexual assault. We are a nation that should do better than this.”

Booker added, “We don’t definitely need a felon convicted in federal court and somebody who is paid out millions and millions of dollars in civil crimes. He has shown in every area of his life from his charitable efforts to business life to the criminal counts against him that he is somebody who is thoroughly corrupt.”

