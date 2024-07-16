Hutchinson: J.D. Vance Does Not Support ‘America’s Global Leadership’

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said Tuesday on CNN’s “New Central” that former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), did not support “America’s global leadership.”

When asked about his reaction to the pick, Hutchinson said, “He brings the youth mix to the table but lacks executive experience. But the question is, the Nikki Haley supporters, the independent voters out there, how are they going to react to it? And right now, he really doesn’t have the national profile as many others. So, it is almost a blank slate in some ways. His speech this week will help define his vice presidency as a candidate.”

He continued, “Following the mantra of Donald Trump, how’s he gonna shape up in the fall campaign. Are they going to reach out? Are they going to narrow it on the base? That’s the test to be seen. But not a whole lot of assurance being given to those on the sidelines hoping for someone who would be supportive of aid to Ukraine and America’s global leadership. And we don’t have that in J.D. Vance.”

