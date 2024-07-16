Joe Scarborough on Being Pulled Off Air on Monday: ‘We Were Very Disappointed’

On Tuesday, on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Joe Scarborough told viewers that they were led to believe that there would be only one newsfeed on Monday for all the NBC channels.

However, at the beginning of the show’s second hour, Scarborough explained that that did not turn out to be the case.

According to the long-time MSNBC personality, had he and his wife and co-host Mika Brzezinski known that there would not have been one unified feed, and there would have been a “Morning Joe” broadcast.

“Before we start this hour, Willie, I just wanted to briefly talk to our friends and viewers that watch us every day and talk about what happened yesterday. We were told, in no uncertain terms, on Sunday evening that there was going to be one news feed across all NBC News channels yesterday. ‘The TODAY Show’ would be Lester Holt, other people that, Willie, you worked with on Sunday. That was going to be one news feed across all NBC News channels, that we were going to stay as a network in breaking news mode throughout all day yesterday.”

“That did not happen,” Scarborough continued. “We don’t know why that didn’t happen. Our team was not given a good answer as to why that didn’t happen, but it didn’t happen. We were also told it was going to happen throughout the day. And I guess after there was such a strong blowback about yesterday morning, I guess they changed their plans, and so those plans changed, as well. So it didn’t — you know, we’ve talked about it off the air. We’ll talk about it on the air because we talk about everything on the air. We were very surprised. We were very disappointed.”

“And if we had known that there wasn’t going to be the one news feed from NBC News across all NBC News channels, Willie, we obviously would have been in yesterday morning,” he added.

