PBS’s Desjardins: Don’t Expect ‘Safety, Law, and Order’ RNC to Mention Trump Is a Felon

During the “PBS NewsHour” coverage of day two of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, “NewsHour” Correspondent Lisa Desjardins stated that “amid all of this discussion of safety, law, and order,” at the RNC, one doesn’t expect to hear Republicans at the convention who “acknowledge that their nominee, himself, has 34 felonies against him.”

While previewing the second night of the convention before the speeches took place, Desjardins said, “Tonight, we will get a Republican view of the border, a Republican view of crime, and a Republican view of law and order in this country. We will expect to hear, I’m told, from families who have had experiences with crime themselves. Of course, we know, violent crime in this country has been going down in recent years. But amid all of this discussion of safety, law, and order, we do not expect to hear any Republicans [who] acknowledge that their nominee, himself, has 34 felonies against him. But law and order the Republican way, that is the theme for tonight.”

