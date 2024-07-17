Warren: Vance Is Trump, But, In Some Ways, Worse

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Late Show,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stated that “on really key issues,” 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) is “Donald Trump, in some cases, only more so.”

After talking about legislation the two worked on together and saying that she’ll work with anybody “who wants to reign in the giant banks.” Warren said that Vance is “now Donald Trump doubled” and that “means now, that, on really key issues, he’s Donald Trump, in some cases, only more so. So, for example, he said, yes, he wants a nationwide abortion ban, but he’s opposed to any exceptions for rape or incest, yeah. He says it’s time to cut Social Security and Medicare. He joins Donald Trump in wanting to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, which means anybody out there with a pre-existing condition, that’s going to be a real problem if the ACA goes away, as well as many, many people losing their health insurance. And he is all in for the tax cuts that would go to the billionaires. The estimate is, in their tax plan, it would be about a three-and-a-half million-dollar annual cut for every billionaire paid for by higher taxes on working families. So, that’s kind of J.D. Vance as known through his issues.”

