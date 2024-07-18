NBC’s Soboroff: RNC Acting ‘as If This Is a Party’ Even Though Trump Talked About Mass Deportations

During MSNBC’s coverage of the final night of the Republican National Convention, NBC News Political and National Correspondent Jacob Soboroff stated that it was an “almost unspeakable feeling to be in a room with such a celebratory nature and hear the man behind me talk about deporting more people than President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954,” and stated that after Trump’s speech mentioned deportations, “now we’re throwing balloons around as if this is a party.”

Soboroff said, “I have to tell you, Rachel, it’s an almost unspeakable feeling to be in a room with such a celebratory nature and hear the man behind me talk about deporting more people than President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954, an operation with a name so racist, it is not appropriate to say on television. He’s talking about removing more than 10 million people from this country who have been here, many of them since they were little children, contribute to this society, contribute to this economy, live in all of our neighborhoods and communities, and now we’re throwing balloons around as if this is a party. … You can put the unity bumper sticker all over it, but what we heard tonight was not a message of bringing people together, it was a message of literally kicking millions of people out of the country.”

