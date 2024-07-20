Adams: Dems Need to ‘Come Up with a Real Border Plan’

On Friday’s broadcast of GMGT Live’s “The Reset Talk Show,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) argued that Democrats need to have a clear message at the upcoming Democratic National Convention and “We must come up with a real border plan to deal with the migrants and asylum seekers, and we need to be clear on what that plan is.”

Adams said, “[W]e need to go to that convention and give a clear message to the American people and build a case on why we should continue to lead the country. … We should be very clear in our message and do the right presentation that shows that we can continue to lead this country. We must come up with a real border plan to deal with the migrants and asylum seekers, and we need to be clear on what that plan is. Because if we lack clarity and people don’t walk away from the convention saying, I know what the Democratic Party stands for and how they plan on executing their plan, then we’re going to surrender to the message that is coming from the Republican Party. So, we can’t blame them for having clarity. We must make sure we have clarity on our message.”

