Maher: Biden Arguing He Can Project Strong Leadership Is ‘Ridiculous’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that it’s “ridiculous” to argue that President Joe Biden can actually project strong leadership.

After Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who was appearing in his personal capacity, argued that Biden has a good track record as President and his plan for the future is a good one, especially when compared to the plans of 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, Maher countered, “But the argument isn’t really about that. I think most Democrats think he did do a good job. The argument is about can he win? Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told him, this week, that she does not think he can win. She’s pretty savvy. … Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), I said this a week ago, I said that, once the dam breaks, everybody is going to be coming aboard. How can he [survive]? And now he has COVID, he’s going to really run for president from a hospital bed?”

Maher then mimicked someone slumped over in a hospital bed before saying, “America needs strong leadership. And I –.”

He then sat back up and said, “It’s just — it gets ridiculous, Pete.”

Buttigieg countered that Biden’s symptoms are mild and he wants to be back on the trail soon.

