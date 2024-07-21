Manchin: It Is Time for Biden to ‘Pass the Torch’

Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden should stop his presidential campaign.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Should President Biden step aside or keep running?”

Manchin said, “I haven’t said anything for three weeks alone, more than three weeks since the debate and I thought the first week was needed for the president to evaluate, talk to his family, his staff and make some decisions. I thought that might happen. Then in the next two weeks I was saying, well, let’s see what my colleagues who are in very difficult races, whether it’s on the statewide races, a senator or in a district, or as a congressperson, they’ve been speaking out pretty loud and clear thinking it has an effect on them. Then seeing the donors, which campaign finances, and mother’s milk of campaigning, you know, that makes it very challenging.”

He continued, “With all that being said, my prayers are with the health and well-being my friend, the president. I believe that he has a chance an opportunity to finish the five months of his of his presidency with the way he has always basically overseeing his office, whether it be a senator or as president, wanting to bring the Untied Staes together, being able to bring peace to the Middle East, being able to support Ukraine in their fight for freedom and also being able to show the whole world have a transfer of power can be done by the superpower of the world in most respectful way. I’m hoping for that because I think that’ll leave him with a tremendous legacy is one of the greatest leaders that we’ve had.”

He added, “I came to the decision with a heavy heart that I think it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN