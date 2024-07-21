Manchin: Trump Has Not Changed, He Is ‘Very Troubling’

Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump had not changed his message to become more unified after his assassination attempt.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Let me ask you a question. What was your response to the Republican convention?”

Manchin said, “Well, I thought they put a magnificent show on for four days. I really did. Everyone was looking for something different and the last hour of the convention showed that it hasn’t changed.”

He added, “President Trump has not basically acknowledge the insurrection was real. That they tried to overthrow our government, that was real. He didn’t accept the orderly transfer of power and has been more recounts and we’ve ever done any other election, knowing that was valid okay. He’s still attacking basically the rule of law and judicial system and he gives no hope or faith whatsoever in our allies that he will be there for them. Those are considerations that I have that very, very troubling. I would hope that other people will look at that too. ”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN