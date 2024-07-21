Van Jones: By Dropping Out Biden Proved Dems Are a Political Party Not a Cult

CNN contributor Van Jones said Sunday on the network’s breaking news coverage of President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race proved the Democratic Party was not a cult.

Jones said, “Joe Biden’s body may not be as strong as it used to be as language skills may not be as sharp as they used to be, his heart is as big as ever. His heart is as big and it’s true and a strong. This is the difference between a politician and a leader. He made a selfless decision. People are heartbroken. Even people who are pushing for this to happen.”

He continued, “This is a human moment for one of the great humans in America. This is a huge moment for him, for his family, for all of us who love him, for all of us who want him to get across the finish line. But if you’re a young person watching this, this is leadership this is patriotism. This is what it means to put the country first and put the party first.”

He added, “When we get to the convention you’re going to see people crying standing screaming, cheering. He may not get a chance to talk for ten minutes. We finally got a chance to put our arms around this guy. He did the right thing for this country, the right thing for this party. All of us are going to be in this situation someday and I hope that we take a moment to honor this man and to love this man. I love Joe Biden. I appreciate what he’s he’s done.”

Jones concluded, “Some people will back their leader no matter what. Some people, they don’t care how many people this man is hurt, how many laws he has broken, no matter how many bad things he’s done he is that’s our leader, we’re going to back up no matter what. This party is not like that. This is not a cult, this is a political organization and we believe in these principles.”

