Coons: Tariffs Would Take a While and Costs of Manufacturing In U.S. ‘Still Too High’

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) stated that large tariffs won’t bring back steel or auto plants to his state “in less than five or ten years. And the costs of competing, of manufacturing here in the United States are still too high.”

Coons said, “There was a 100-year-old steel mill in Claymont, Delaware. We worked hard to try and save it, but, ultimately, it closed. There were two auto plants in Delaware. Ultimately, they closed. High tariffs won’t bring those plants back in less than five or ten years. And the costs of competing, of manufacturing here in the United States are still too high.”

He continued, “Something happened this week that really struck me. There is a decades-old program, bipartisan in its support here in Congress, highly effective, called the Manufacturing Extension Partnership that helps small and medium manufacturers in the United States be more efficient, compete with other countries’ products for business, and grow. And the Trump Department of Commerce just slashed it to the bone. I don’t think they know whether they’re really trying to restore manufacturing in the United States or simply trying to slap tariffs on lots of other countries’ products.”

