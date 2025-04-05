Oz: ‘We’re Going to Get’ Money CA Spends on Health Care for Illegals Back

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz talked about his ideas for cost-saving measures within the healthcare system and stated that the federal government is going to get back the large sums of money that California has gotten from the federal government and used to provide free health insurance for illegal immigrants in the state.

In response to a question from host Sean Hannity on how to cut costs, Oz said that empowering beneficiaries with more information under an executive order from President Donald Trump will help and that giving medical professionals better information would also lower costs.

He added, “The state of California has taken tens of millions of dollars from the federal government providing free health insurance for illegal immigrants in California. We’re going to get that money back. There are programs like this that we’re witnessing day in and day out where Medicaid patients are enrolled in multiple states and the federal government doesn’t know about it, so we pay every state for the same person, and we’re not getting our money’s worth. But those people aren’t getting their health either.”

