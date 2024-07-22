‘Prosecutor Meet Felon’: MSNBC’s Wallace Fawns over ‘Extraordinary’ Kamala Harris

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Monday on “Deadline” that the campaign slogan for Vice President Kamala Harris against former President Donald Trump was “prosecutor meet felon.”

Wallace said, “So, there are a lot of things that are extraordinary about Kamala Harris, all indications are that she will be the nominee. One of them is the bumper sticker writes itself, that never happens in campaigns, ‘Prosecutor meet felon,’ here we go, day one.”

Political strategist Basil Smikle, Jr., said, “What is gratifying to see is that everyone, and everyone today, has talked about this, that there was such a rallying around her.”

He continued, “That talent, that skill set is now front and center in being able to prosecute a convicted felon, a recidivist, who will be standing across from her, and it changes the whole dynamic.”

He added, “They’re going to attack her on migrants and immigration, they’re also going to start attacking her on her own ethnicity, being a child of Jamaican and South Asian parentage. She’s going to be attacked on the economy, but underneath that, she’s going to be attacked on whether or not she earned the job that she has. We have already seen these attacks. The New York Post called her the DEI president.”

Smikle concluded, “These racialized and gendered attacks are coming and have already started. And I have always been concerned about those who were asking Joe Biden to step down; I hope they use that same energy to defend Kamala Harris.”

Wallace said, “I would say, I don’t think the country is ready to elect its first convicted felon.”

