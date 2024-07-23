Clyburn: Biden ‘Couldn’t Do Anything About’ Grocery Prices

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) argued that “People focused on the rising price of food,” but President Joe Biden “couldn’t do anything about” grocery prices.

Clyburn said, “People focused on the rising price of food, yes. But he countered that — he couldn’t do anything about those grocery prices, but he could do something about the pharmaceutical prices. And he drove down the price of pharmaceuticals in a way that no president has ever done. And, once again, when Harry Truman left the presidency, he said the one thing that he regretted was not being able to deliver universal health care for everybody. Joe Biden took up that mantle, passed through Barack Obama with the Affordable Care Act, and look what he did, starting January, $2,000 a year would be the max that people on Medicare will be paying for pharmaceuticals, no matter if the medicine cost $10,000 a month. He has done what is necessary to put a ceiling on the cost of insulin. My late wife was paying $600 a month for her insulin, being a four-shot-a-day diabetic. That, today, the top [is] $35 a month. So, if you take it in silos, it’s one thing. But if you take it all together, not being able to control grocery prices over here, but I can do something about medicine over here, and that was a net benefit to every family across America.”

