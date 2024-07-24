Maya Wiley: There Is ‘Direct Line’ from DEI Attack on VP Harris to Project 2025

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” civil rights attorney Maya Wiley said that it was “extremely offensive and dehumanizing” to say Vice President Harris is a DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) hire.

Wiley said, “There’s a direct line from the DEI attack to Project 2025. This blueprint that says very explicitly it wants to go after all the protections we created in civil rights laws through the Civil Rights Movement, through the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. When you hear them say she’s a DEI fill in the blank, in addition to its overt racism and sexism, I am saying it out loud, it overtly is sexist and racist to say that by virtue of the fact she’s a woman and a woman of color, she’s not qualified. That’s all they are saying. It’s exactly the same thing if they put in the blueprint as the plan for the country to say, we will undermine the ability of the federal government to assert and force and protect us from employment discrimination. That we will try to close and shutter the Department of Education if we can, but if we can’t, we’ll just make sure any of the complaints of our children whether they are being bullied because they are Jewish or because they are Muslim or because they are black or Asian or anything else, we’re going to take the power of them to force the civil right was to protect our children in schools.”

She added, “That is what was in the Civil Rights Act of 1964. This messaging is explicit in that project, and what Kamala Harris is doing, both as a vice president, because I’ve been with her when she’s made these statements as vice president, and what she’s explaining to the American public, is we have a choice for the future. It’s either to be in the future or it’s to go back to the dark ages. I think she’s making it plain and clear.”

