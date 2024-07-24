MSNBC’s Reid: Trump Family Interactions ‘Cold and Clinical’

On Wednesday, MSNBC host Joy Reid said on the network’s coverage of President Joe Biden’s Oval Office address that former President Donald Trump’s interactions with his family were “cold and clinical.”

While referencing first lady Jill Biden’s thank you note released after the speech, Reid said, “One of the things that Dr. Biden said that I thought was special was she said that she resisted the idea of accepting this date with a guy. She had another date and changed the date to go hang out with him, being committed to him, she said, because he had these little babies who had lost their mom. So I wasn’t going to go into this unless it was for life. This had to be a commitment for life or I was not going to do it. That was the kind of couple they were and even just reading the note and the closeness of this family.”

She continued, “It is another contrast with the other family on the table. Because you can’t imagine, and Donald Trump has grandkids too, just the interactions, physical interactions that they had at the convention, it just felt so cold and clinical and you know it did not feel real. You really don’t see Melania. It is just different.”

