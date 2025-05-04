Pollster: Media Pushing Fake Polls to Pressure Congress

Friday, during Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Trafalgar Group pollster Robert Cahaly called out so-called “fake polls” intended to pressure congressional Republicans to back away from the support of President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“You know, it was interesting to watch the focus group, Robert, with Van Jones, that I had in the opening monologue,” host Sean Hannity said. “And you know, people are not regretting voting for Donald Trump and then to watch their polls to say, yeah, if the election were held again today, Trump would still wipe the floor with Kamala Harris or probably any other Democrat for that matter. So, on the one hand, they’re trying to say one thing, to create a false image. Why are they doing that? Are they trying to divide Trump with congressional Republicans and senators to stymie his agenda?”

“That’s exactly why they’re doing it, Cahaly replied. “They realize that, you know, Washington is full of political animals, and if they can convince, you know, the people in Congress that Trump is somehow becoming more toxic, then they can damage his agenda. But the fact is, the people in Congress are smart. They know what a real poll is. They know what a fake poll is. They’ve seen this. I mean, it would be like if you had a prognosticator who continued the last three years called the postseason wrong, you don’t listen to what they say in the — in the regular season, you just discard it, and so, it’s really this is a media consumption thing. I keep hearing about hard data and soft data. Well, the soft data is flawed.”

He continued, “I mean the hard data is what you’ve been talking about that this — all this talk of the economy is in huge trouble, the public doesn’t think that, in this talk that people regret their votes for Trump, the Van Jones focus group showed it, the Frank Luntz focus group showed it, it’s all be — they’re not backing off their decisions. Even though they’re being flooded with people telling them they made the wrong decision and it was the wrong thing — and Trump is doing the wrong thing, and fake polls, they still aren’t backing off. And that is an onslaught that no other president’s had to deal with, and the fact that he’s still above water compared to most presidents is impressive.”

