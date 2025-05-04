MS-13 Gang Members Stab Virginia Correctional Officers in Brutal Attack

Six inmates at the Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, allegedly stabbed three correctional officers in a violent attack on Friday morning. According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, five of the six inmates involved in the attack are confirmed members of the violent MS-13 gang from El Salvador. The MS-13 gang member inmates are in the United States illegally.

The vicious attack occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. According to the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC), the five Salvadoran Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members have each been convicted of violent crimes including aggravated murder, first and second-degree murder, and rape. The sixth inmate is serving a sentence for second-degree murder and is a confirmed member of the Sureno 13 gang and is from the United States.

Two officers suffered serious injuries and were admitted to a local hospital. They are reported to be in stable condition. In all, five officers were injured in the attack and required medical attention outside the facility, according to VADOC.

The Wallens Ridge prison is home to more than 1,200 inmates and has 800 employees. Once classified as a Supermax prison, Wallens Ridge has been downgraded to a level 5 facility. A level 5 facility is still considered high security but may have slightly fewer restrictions than a Supermax facility.

VADOC Director Chad Dotson expressed his frustration with the gang members’ illegal presence in the United States, saying, “Five of the individuals responsible for this senseless attack should never have been in this country in the first place.”

Dotson praised his officers for their service and swift response to Friday’s attack, adding, “Every single day, our officers put their lives on the line to ensure public safety for the more than 8.8 million people across the Commonwealth. This attack is an example of the dangers they face when they show up to work every day. Our officers are heroes, and I commend the team at Wallens Ridge for their swift response.”

In late February, the U.S. Department of State announced the designation of several Mexican Drug Cartels, the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, and the violent Salvadoran MS-13 gang as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs).

According to VADOC, the attack remains under investigation.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.