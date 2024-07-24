Nadler: Netanyahu Speech ‘Fundamentally Dishonest,’ No Interest in Saving Hostages

Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports” that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not trying to rescue the hostages in Gaza, but instead, he hoped to continue the war with Hamas.

Tur said, “I know you were inside that room listening to the prime minister’s speech. What did you think of it?”

Nadler said, “I thought it was fundamentally dishonest. He says he wants peace, but his political interest is to keep the war going as long as possible because he knows that as soon as the war over he will have to face a commission of inquiry, as to why he was telling Qatar to arm Hamas before the election and why he ignored warnings from the military about the attack on October 7th, which they had warnings about a few hours earlier. And why, for that matter, it took 12 hours for tanks to come 60 miles from the West Bank to the Kibbutz Urim on the Gaza border. He knows he will have to answer these questions. His interest is to keep the war going as long as possible. That is what he is doing.”

He added, “When he talks about the hostages, I don’t believe he has any interest in releasing the hostages because that would hasten the end of the war and that’s why you see hostage negotiations, and he keeps new conditions, he keeps putting new objections to the hostage deal, and that’s why you see hundreds of thousands of people in Israel protesting against him.”

