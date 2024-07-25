Scaramucci: If Trump Continues to Call Harris ‘Dumb,’ People Will Line Up to Vote for Her

Former Trump administration communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that if former President Donald Trump keeps calling Vice President Kamala Harris, he will increase her voter base.

Scaramucci said, “The sexism and the attacks that worked in 2016 that frankly Baby Boomer voters are used to is not something that the Generation X or Z have a taste for. President Trump can’t land a punch yet. He’s trying to find something that’s going to land on Vice President Harris, but I’ll tell you what, you want to call her dumb as a rock or DEI candidate, if he keeps doing that, hundreds of thousands of people will be waiting online 10, 12 hours, no water, won’t matter, they’ll do everything they can to vote for Vice President Harris.”

On Trump’s vice presidential pick, Scaramucci said, “I’m watching this implode gloriously. I’ve got to tell you something, They chemistry between these two people it’s absolutely horrific. Go back to the tape, Nicolle. Take five minutes of your day and look at acceptance speech and look at Trump. It looked like he was eating a garbage sandwich in his mouth. I’m using a euphemism because we’re on the air.”

He added, “Trump cannot stand this guy. I’m telling you right now, he’s lighting up his staff. He’s saying, ‘I almost got killed by an assassin’s bullet. You pushed this guy on me. He’s dull and boring. Remember Trump is an actor and a casting director. Vance is not helping him and here is the dirty secret we all know, Vance thinks he’s smarter than Trump. Trump hates that. Vance thinks this is his 2028 presidential tour. Donald Trump fires people who get more attention than him. Trust me, I know that. He fires people that get more attention.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN