Gingrich: ‘In Many Ways’ Kamala Harris Is Now President

On Thursday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich argued that President Joe Biden’s departure from the political stage has, in effect, made Vice President Kamala Harris the acting president.

However, Gingrich predicted that eventually, Harris’ brand as a “San Francisco radical” would be exposed, which would lead to her downfall in this political cycle.

“How important was that moment today for people to understand what’s really going on, on the foreign policy question given her appalling record there, as well as all the other issues we already hit tonight?” host Laura Ingraham asked.

“Well, look, I think we have to recognize that in many ways now she is the President,” Gingrich replied. “I mean, does anybody seriously believe that Joe Biden, in his currently weakened condition, is in any serious way running the country? So, you just got a taste of what a President Kamala Harris would be like. The problems she has, of course is, as you point out, that she is a San Francisco radical, that her record is impossible to hide, no matter how hard the media tries to hide it, dump it in a memory hole, or get rid of it. The objective fact is, in the end, she will be a San Francisco radical.”

“But I mean, all fairness, parties get to compete by using the tools that they’ve got,” he added. “One of the tools they’ve got right now is the White House. So, you can’t blame her for trying. That in only it does her much good, because in the end, I think she will, no matter what happens the next six weeks, no matter all the effort of the news media, no matter who she picks, as Vice President. In the end, she will be a San Francisco radical. She will not be able to get away from that and it will in the end crush her just as it crushed Dukakis and it crushed McGovern.”

