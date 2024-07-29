Kennedy: Americans Think ‘Ding-Dong’ Kamala Harris Is Not a Serious Person

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World” that Vice President Kamala Harris was not a serious person.

Kennedy said, “Many Americans think that the vice president is a little bit of a ding-dong.”

Host Neil Cavuto said, “You raised a number of very clear issues, substantive issues that could be debated. I guess all I’m saying, for all the problems and calling her a loon and all that, and I get it. I know it’s political season, and that happens on both sides.”

Kennedy said, “You’re putting words in my mouth. I said, she’s a member, she’s a member of the loon wing of the Democratic Party. And there is a loon wing of the Democrats.”

Kennedy said, “The polling that I’ve seen shows that many Americans think that the vice president is not a serious person. As I said, that she’s a bit of a ding-dong.”

He continued, “And number two, that she is a member of the loony wing of the Democratic Party. She’s a San Francisco Democrat. She’s just like Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez. Except without the bartending experience. She is not mainstream. That’s the point I was trying to make was that by making her first policy position known on abortion, the idea that we should have a law that says you can have an abortion at any point, no questions asked, even up until the moment of birth, I think for most Americans is a loon wing position? That’s just my opinion. And that’s also what the polls show.”

