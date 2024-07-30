Carville: ‘Cat Lady’ Thing Will Haunt JD Vance — You Can’t Get ‘Weirder’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that he believed former President Donald Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), would have a hard time getting away from his “cat lady” comments.

Carville said, “They’re not weird, they’re over the top. JD Vance is for something called menstrual surveillance. How much weirder can you get than that?”

He continued, “The whole outfit is obsessed and consumed with women’s reproductive decisions. They really are. And that is going to, that whole cat lady thing, man, that’s going to haunt him for a long time. Because what he said when you actually read it is even weirder than you think. He would rank voting how many children you have. Elon Musk has 12 kids. I mean the whole thing is just so unbelievably strange. And this is supposed to be what middle America is about? I don’t think so, man. I really don’t. I just don’t.”

He added, “Trump has got to be furious because he’s seeing this and he’s got primitive survival instincts. Don Jr. and Tucker are not in good standing. There are condiment flying around Mar-a-Lago. You stick your head up, you’ll be hit with a bottle of ketchup.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN