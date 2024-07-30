Dem Rep. Chu on Harris’ Past Left-Wing Stances: Her ‘Record Stands for Itself’ and She’ll ‘Explain What She Meant’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) responded to 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ past left-wing positions, including support for the Green New Deal and offshore drilling and fracking bans by stating that “Kamala Harris’ record stands for itself and she will explain what she meant by each of these statements.” And she’s led on climate.

Host Gabe Gutierrez asked, “Republicans are trying to define her, Harris, to voters before she can. So, take a listen [to] some of an ad released by Pennsylvania candidate Dave McCormick (R).”

He then played part of the ad, which featured video of Harris expressing support for abolishing the filibuster to pass the Green New Deal, supporting a ban on fracking and offshore drilling, responding to a question on abolishing ICE by saying we should probably think about starting over from scratch with the agency, and expressing support for the Defund the Police movement.

Gutierrez then asked, “So, Congresswoman, do you think the Vice President is going to have to step away from some of the positions she took on the border or will some of that stuff just be unpopular with voters?”

Chu answered, “Well, I think that Kamala Harris’ record stands for itself and she will explain what she meant by each of these statements. But one thing I can say, she has been a leader on key issues for voters, whether it’s reproductive rights or addressing gun violence, whether it’s addressing climate change or whether it’s making sure that we reduce the price of insulin. Her record is very strong on these issues and that’s what I think voters will pay attention to.”

