MSNBC’s Molly Jong-Fast Claims JD Vance Only Wants ‘More White Children’

On Thursday on MSNBC’s “Monring Joe,” network contributor Molly Jong-Fast argued that Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), the GOP vice presidential nominee, wanted “more white children” and that this is why he made his comment about policy directed by “childless cat ladies” in 2021.

Vance and his wife Usha are the parents of three biracial children.

“Well, so what’s interesting is this is this natalism that comes from an authoritarian playbook, right?” Jong-Fast said. “That there there need to be more white children, right? That’s the idea that there’s, you know, this is about Great Replacement Theory racism, right? This is what this, don’t misunderstand it. For him wanting more children, he wants a certain kind of, you know, racist thing.”

“So I would say, yeah, it’s certainly true,” she added. “And attacking people for not having children is really cruel, right? Because some people can’t have children, some people, you know, want to have children and, you know, can’t, you know, miss the window. So I do think it’s it’s really just a very terrible way to go after people.”

