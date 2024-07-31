Dem Sen. Heinrich: Israel Is Making a Ceasefire Harder by Killing Terrorist Leaders After It’s Attacked

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) stated that Israel’s killing of a Hezbollah leader, which it says was in response to a rocket attack that killed children in Israel and its reported assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh make “it harder to accomplish a ceasefire. And that’s what we should be focused on is getting those hostages released, making it safe for those civilians again. That should be our north star in all of this.”

Host Yasmin Vossoughian brought up “the targeted assassination overseas of a top Hamas leader in Iran, … the bombing and killing of children on Saturday in northern Israel, … the killing of a Hezbollah leader in the suburbs of Beirut as well.”

Heinrich responded, “I think the most valuable thing we can do here, and it’s not a political thing, it’s just what is right to do, is to secure that ceasefire. And, unfortunately, these latest two attacks on the leader in Hezbollah, the political leader in Hamas, that makes it harder to accomplish a ceasefire. And that’s what we should be focused on is getting those hostages released, making it safe for those civilians again. That should be our north star in all of this.”

