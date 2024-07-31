Michael Moore to Trump: ‘Leave the Comedy to the Irish and the Jews and the African-Americans’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore offered advice to former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, and his running mate, GOP vice-presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-OH).

Moore, appearing with Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL), told MSNBC host Ari Melber he viewed what Trump and Vance were saying on the campaign trail as comedy. However, he suggested the two leave comedy up to other ethnicities.

“[T]he joy that has exploded across the country, the enthusiasm, and then they keep — they keep — he and Vance keep writing — they think it is comedy. I mean, I was watching — it is weird, and I’m thinking, don’t they know what they’re saying, or is this just unintended comedy? I’m thinking, ‘Hey, you know, Trump, leave the comedy to the Irish and the Jews and the African-Americans. This is not your wheelhouse. But you see, it is not funny. And you laugh sometimes so you don’t cry. And I think that that’s the danger of him. And, look, let’s just be honest, when — he goes there intending to say those things because he’s reaching his base, what he sees is his base.”

“Let’s just go to the statistics: 30% of the voters in November will be white men. That’s just it, 30%. And 35% to 40% of them are going to vote Democratic and for Kamala Harris. That’s the world he lives in now. And he and some supporters don’t understand, 42% of the American people are now people of color, 42%. Fifty-one percent are women. And 18-to-39-year-olds, that’s another 42%. What’s the plan to win here when they don’t understand that the country has changed? It is a different country.

