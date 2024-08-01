Alyssa Farah Griffin: It’s a Sign of Mental Decline that Trump Didn’t Hide His Racism

Alyssa Farah Griffin told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that she believed former President Donald Trump is mentally declining because he didn’t “even try to hide or mask the racism” during an appearance at a National Association of Black Journalists event on Wednesday.

Griffin said, “It’s despicable. If you didn’t know who he was, he’s saying it very loudly. I do want to give kudos to ABC’s Rachel Scott, who was just amazing, and Kadia Goba, did an excellent job holding his feet to the fire. There is something about when women challenge him he unravels. What I was struck by wasn’t just the blatant racism, the lack of understanding of what it means to be biracial, I’ve said this for awhile, he is slowing down. He’s never been a super eloquent person. he did not seem mentally sharp.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “You were so good how you said that.”

Griffin said, “He walked into a room of Black journalists and it kind of seemed like he was blurting out loud what he says privately with his advisors. Like, he didn’t even try to hide or mask the racism and that to me is a sign of decline. He was asked should he take a mental acuity test. I think he should. He does not seem right. He came off as your crazy great uncle that you hope doesn’t show up to the family event.”

