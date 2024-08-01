Dem Sen. Kelly: We Don’t Have ‘Operational Control’ Over Border, But Harris ‘Had a Lot of Success’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) stated that we need to “get operational control over the border. I realize this. Kamala Harris realizes this,” and the Senate border bill would have done that. He also stated that Harris “had a lot of success in the Northern Triangle. … The work she did in Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala is now paying dividends.”

Kelly said, “We realize we’ve got to get operational control over the border. I realize this. Kamala Harris realizes this, and this legislation was going to do that. And our goal here was to get this legislation passed and then start working on comprehensive immigration reform.”

After criticizing Republicans for opposing the legislation, Kelly stated, “I’m looking forward to seeing Kamala Harris in the White House. We can get back to doing the hard work. She’s had a lot of success in the Northern Triangle. I was just in Mexico meeting with the president and the future president of Mexico. We talked about that. The work she did in Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala is now paying dividends. You combine that with the executive actions that Kamala Harris [and] President Biden took. We now have a much more stable situation. But what we need is strong, bipartisan legislation, and Donald Trump made it very clear that he does not want that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett