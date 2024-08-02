Buttigieg: Trump Questioning Kamala Harris’ Race Is ‘Disgusting’

During Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg called it “disgusting” that former President Donald Trump discussed Vice President Kamala Harris’ race during an appearance at a National Association of Black Journalists event on Wednesday.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Well, Trump, Vance and others have predictably trotted out racist and sexist attacks on the vice president from calling her dumb and crazy, they’ve criticized her laugh to suggesting she’s an unqualified DEI candidate. Just this week Trump questioned her racial identity, claiming she happened to somehow turn black. Now, what’s your response to that, and do you think this is a losing strategy?”

Buttigieg said, “It is disgusting. You know, her response was, I think, pitch perfect. She spoke to it. She condemned it. She challenged him to say it to her face, which he’s clearly afraid to do because he backed out of the debate, but she didn’t let it divert her from focusing on what she is going to do to make us all better off. Because the truth is, this is a strategy on his part. He didn’t just go blurt out racist remarks in an auditorium full of black journalists for no reason, he did it for a very specific reason, which is to change the subject.”

He added, “He cannot afford for this election to be about the candidate’s plans for our lives because his plans like cutting taxes for the rich again just like he did the first time or cutting down on women’s freedoms, building on what he already did in destroying a woman’s right to choose. These are not things that he can defend and they’re not things he can afford for the American people to focus on.”

