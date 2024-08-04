Chris Christie: Trump Attack on GA Gov. Kemp ‘Juvenile’

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that former President Donald Trump is “juvenile” for criticizing Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA).

Christie said, “You can’t imagine anyone who knows anything about politics would say, ‘Here’s an idea. Go and question whether or not Kamala Harris is really black or not.’ This is what happens, and this is how you can tell that this race is changing because what happens is when Donald Trump is ahead, and he feels like he’s comfortably ahead, he is willing to go with conventional, smart political advice. As soon as he thinks it’s getting close, he goes back to the greatest hits. You saw this at the convention when he didn’t think he was getting the reaction he wanted from the beginning of his speech he went back to the greatest hits. You saw it at the NABJ, and you saw it last night in Atlanta.”

Host George Stephanopoulos said, “Attacking the Republican governor.”

Christie said, “Right. Now here’s Brian Kemp, who he has attacked mercilessly since 2020, sponsored a primary candidate against him who, by the way, Kemp got 70% of the vote against in the primary, beat Trump’s endorsed candidate. This is a guy who won big in 2022 when lots of other Republicans up and down the ticket, including in Georgia, were losing, and so to attack Kemp is a stupid thing. This is who he is, George. This is personal. He’s juvenile. So he’s going to continue to attack, not only Brian Kemp, but the women, Georgia, should have heard loud and clear last night. He attacked first lady Marty Kemp just as viciously as he attacked the governor. That’s the greatest hits. That’s what he’ll go back to.”

