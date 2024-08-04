Donna Brazile: Donald Trump Is Not the Arbiter of Who Is an American

Democratic strategist Donna Brazile said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that former President Donald Trump’s comments on Vice President Kamala Harris’ race showed he wanted to be the “arbiter of who is an American.”

Host George Stephanopoulos said, “It’s also clear, Donna Brazile, that the Trump team is not going to back away from questioning the vice president’s racial identity.”

Brazile said, “Look. I recognize, George, that the playbook of the late ’60s and the ’70s and even not too far ago in 2011, when then Barack Obama, the president of the United States, they questioned his birth, his birth certificate. This is an old playbook. America’s tired of this playbook. We’re tired of questioning people’s background simply because they don’t look like something or someone else.”

She added, “Donald Trump wants to be the arbiter of who is an American, and he is not.”

