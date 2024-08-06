Harris Co-Chair on Walz Giving Licenses to Illegals: His Record, Which Includes That, Is Great, Vance Has ‘Fetish for Cats’ 

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Harris-Walz Campaign Co-Chair Mitch Landrieu, responded to 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) criticizing his opposing vice presidential candidate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), on several policy fronts, including giving driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants by stating, “for a guy that’s got a fetish for cats, you can’t listen to anything that comes out of his mouth.” And saying that Walz has “an excellent record” as Governor, a record that includes him giving driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants.

Host Dana Bash played video of Vance saying that Walz is a left-wing radical, his selection as VP is 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Harris following the lead of “the Hamas wing” of the Democratic Party, and criticizing Walz on manufacturing, giving illegal immigrants driver’s licenses, and fentanyl.

Bash then said, “I’m going to give you a chance to respond to what you just heard from Sen. Vance.”

Landrieu responded, “JD Vance is not real. JD Vance is not ready. And for a guy that’s got a fetish for cats, you can’t listen to anything that comes out of his mouth. Tim Walz, America is going to fall in love with Tim Walz. He’s a real deal guy. He actually has experience. JD Vance has none of it. He grew up on a farm, he was a history teacher, he was a football coach and they won the state championship, he has been a veteran of the United States of America, he ran in a congressional district that Republicans used to hold, which means that he has to figure out a way…to cross across party lines, and then, of course, as Governor, he’s got an excellent record. So, he actually has something to talk about in his life, and JD Vance doesn’t. And I think the Vice President and he share the values of wanting to fight hard for working families. That’s what their records will show. Of course, JD Vance and Donald Trump will say anything. And mostly, when their lips are moving, they’re lying. So, we’re ready to go.”

