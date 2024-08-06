Harris-Walz Adviser: Walz Handled Riots ‘As Well As He Could,’ Trump Threatened to Bring in Military

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Harris-Walz Campaign Senior Adviser David Plouffe argued that 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) handled the riots in 2020 “as well as he could,” and did “much better than Donald Trump, who basically incited Americans, didn’t bring us together, and threatened to bring in the military.”

Co-host Brianna Keilar said, “He may have a vulnerability in the response to the protests and riots that we saw in Minnesota, the bipartisan Minnesota Senate report found that Walz and the Minneapolis mayor failed to realize the seriousness of the riots and failed to act in a timely manner to confront rioters with necessary force.”

After playing video of 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) criticizing Walz and Harris on their response to the riots, Keilar asked, “What is your response to that line of questioning, specifically related to the response in Minnesota?”

Plouffe answered, “Well, listen, Gov. Walz has spoken to this and he’ll continue to speak to it. Obviously, that was an unprecedented situation. And I think, on balance, he handled that as well as he could, it was a moving event, by the way, much better than Donald Trump, who basically incited Americans, didn’t bring us together, and threatened to bring in the military.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett