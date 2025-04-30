Neil Young Rages at Elon Musk in Latest Hippie Rock Song: ‘If You’re a Fascist, Get a Tesla’

Rocker Neil Young can’t quit Elon Musk and has put the Department of Government Efficiency chief at the center of his latest politically charged tune, which praises China as a clean energy electric vehicle champion and castigates Tesla owners as “fascists.”

“Come on Ford, come on GM/ Come on Chrysler, let’s roll again,” Young begins, singing over the weekend at the charity concert in Los Angeles. “China’s way ahead, they’re making clean cars.”

“If you’re a Democrat, taste your freedom. Get whatever you want, taste your freedom,” Young screams into the microphone.

The Canadian-born singer-songwriter made headlines around the world earlier this month when he wrote on his website that he’s worried President Donald Trump would ban him from returning to the U.S. once he’s done touring in Europe.

“When I go to play music in Europe, if I talk about Donald J. Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminum blanket,” Young wrote in his paranoid missive. “If I come back from Europe and am barred, can’t play my USA tour, all of the folks who bought tickets will not be able to come to a concert by me.”

In that same screed, Young doubled down on his Trump 1.0 dig, calling the president “a disgrace to my country,” writing this time: “If the fact that I think Donald Trump is the worst president in the history of our great country could stop me from coming back, what does that say for Freedom? … Remember Freedom of Speech?”