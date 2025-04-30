New York State to Establish ‘Bell-to-Bell’ School Cellphone Ban

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) called for a “bell-to-bell” school cellphone ban in her state budget deal, joining a national movement seeking to rein in the easily distracted, social media-obsessed youth of today.

A “bell-to-bell” cellphone ban means students would be prohibited from using their cellphones during the entire school day, from the time the first bell rings in the morning to the final bell of the day, when it is time to go home.

Gov. Hochul said a $254 billion state budget deal — which includes the “bell-to-bell” cellphone ban in schools — has been reached, according to a report by CBS News.

The New York governor reportedly said the distraction-free policy, set to go into effect next school year, will help protect kids from addictive technology, and improve their mental health.

“Protecting our communities requires more than streets where people feel safe,” Hochul said. “We need classrooms where young minds can flourish, and that means eliminating once and for all the digital distractions that steal our kids’ attention.”

“We protected our kids before from cigarettes, alcohol and drunk driving, and now, we’re protecting them from addictive technology designed to hijack their attention,” the governor added.

The New York State United Teachers union reportedly expressed their support for the “bell-to-bell” school cellphone ban, saying, “We are at a crisis point.”

In January, Hochul told CBS News, “A bell-to-bell ban, morning until the day is over, is not going to hurt your kids. It’s going to help them emerge with stronger mental health and resiliency.”

The governor also explained that cellphone ban would include smartphones and other personal “smart” devices — like smartwatches — and would also be implemented during lunch and study hall periods, not just classroom time.

Exemptions to the ban could be made students need to use a smart device to manage a medical condition or to translate words, Hochul noted.

The policy would also require schools to be sure parents can get in touch with their child during the day, if needed — which shouldn’t be too difficult a feat, as parents used to simply the call the school in the days before cellphones.

