Is the Media Bought by Big Pharma? Americans Are Starting to Push Back

As the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the Trump administration continue to cut waste across federal agencies, thousands of staff were recently laid off from the Office of Prescription Drug Promotion (OPDP)—a move led by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

The layoff wasn’t just about trimming bureaucracy. RFK Jr. has made it clear: he’s on a mission to ban pharmaceutical advertising on television. Why? Because the media can’t serve the public while it’s taking billions from Big Pharma.

“We are one of only two countries in the world that allow pharmaceutical companies to advertise directly to consumers on television,” RFK posted on X last year. “Not surprisingly, Americans consume more pharmaceutical products than anyone else on the planet.”

And he’s not wrong. Americans are waking up. Millions now feel betrayed by news outlets they once trusted—networks that were supposed to uphold truth, objectivity, and journalistic integrity. But increasingly, it’s clear that those values have been compromised by corporate influence.

The uncomfortable reality is this: Big Pharma and Big Food are deeply embedded in mainstream media—not just as subjects of reporting, but as powerful sponsors shaping the narrative.

And the consequences? Just look around.

A Nation Getting Sicker

America is facing a full-blown health crisis. Despite taking more medications and spending more on healthcare than any other country, our overall health is deteriorating. The numbers speak for themselves:

Life expectancy in the U.S. ranks near the bottom among developed nations.

Over 40 percent of adults and 21 percent of children and teens are overweight or obese.

More than 1 in 3 American adults has prediabetes.

129 million Americans—roughly two out of every five—have at least one chronic disease. ​

This public health crisis isn’t just a failure of medicine—it’s a failure of accountability. Experts like Calley Means, a former consultant for Big Food and Big Pharma, are pulling back the curtain on how these industries collude with government agencies and media networks to profit off our sickness.

The Media’s Silent Partnership

If you’ve ever wondered why mainstream outlets rarely challenge the pharmaceutical industry—or why stories about food additives banned in Europe don’t make U.S. headlines—the answer is simple: money.

Pharmaceutical and food companies are among the largest advertisers on television and digital platforms. In 2023 alone, Big Pharma spent billions on advertising. In 2024, prescription drugs accounted for nearly one-third of ad minutes across evening news programs on ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, and NBC. Media outlets are financially dependent on that revenue, making them reluctant to bite the hand that feeds them.

Rather than investigate or expose harmful practices, many news outlets serve as PR machines for these industries—pushing Big Pharma’s talking points, downplaying controversies, and ignoring dissenting voices.

Americans Are Taking a Stand

The tide is turning. From RFK Jr.’s MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) movement to everyday citizens and trusted organizations, Americans are speaking out.

PragerU, a nonprofit that promotes American values through free educational content, is amplifying this message to millions. If we want to fix America’s health crisis, we need a media that tells the truth—not one bought and paid for by Big Pharma and Big Food.

Freedom-loving organizations like PragerU believe you should be in control of your health. Not the media. Not Big Pharma. Not Big Food.

Want to Fight Back?

Now’s your chance to take action. Sign the petition to demand media networks stop taking orders—and ad dollars—from the very industries making Americans sick. Add your name, make your voice heard, and join the fight.

As an educational nonprofit, PragerU is committed to teaching millions about America, history, health and wellness, and today’s most important issues. They’re even offering a free 7-day course, with daily videos featuring experts in health, medicine, fitness, and nutrition—so you can take back control of your health.

If you’re sick and tired of being lied to, misled, and manipulated, it’s time to do something about it. Tell the media to stop letting Big Pharma and Big Food call the shots.