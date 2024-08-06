MSNBC’s Wallace: Kamala Harris ‘Is Running a Flawless Campaign’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday on her network’s special “Decision 2024” coverage that Vice President Kamala Harris has run a “flawless campaign” while discussing her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN).

Wallace said, “In 2008, working for the McCain campaign and watching the Obama campaign and there was something cellular about momentum and winning, and they have this cellular winningness going on.”

She continued, “This is the vibe of winning. It is momentum pure and simple. Vice President Kamala Harris isn’t flawless. I don’t think she would say she’s flawless. She is running a flawless campaign. She has not made one single mistake. I think Democrats like to say, but she will. She might not. Republicans have nominated Trump three times. I mean, she is running a flawless campaign. This choice even eight hours ago wasn’t as obvious as it is now.”

Wallace added, “They are unafraid, they are unapologetic in their policies and morals and the things that they fight for, but they’re totally approachable. You get the feeling that he has plenty of neighbors who wear MAGA hats and he picks up their paper and brings to it their front door and they’re friends. There has been a thirst and a hunger for that.”

