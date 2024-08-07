Dem Harris County D.A.: Nungaray Killing Caused by ‘Blind Catch and Release Program’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg (D) discussed her endorsement of Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) re-election campaign and the killing of Jocelyn Nungaray and stated that in the Nungaray case, “It was the fact that they had no idea who they had captured and who they released that caused this” and “as it was, it’s a blind catch and release program.”

Ogg said, “It was the fact that they had no idea who they had captured and who they released that caused this. If these defendants had been in custody and their backgrounds properly vetted with the country they came from, we might have known more about them. But, as it was, it’s a blind catch and release program. This on top of really bad bail laws, outlawing cash bail, these things have endangered our people and our citizenry. And as the top law enforcement official, I just can’t stand by and not fight back. It’s bigger than partisanship, and our problems can be solved, we just have to reach across the aisle and work together. And there’s a lot of things that we may not [agree] on, but we’re going to agree on this one and we’re going to fix this problem.”

