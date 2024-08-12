Stabenow: Harris Will ‘Build On’ Biden Economic Record It’s ‘Frustrating’ People Don’t Credit Him For

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) stated that it’s been “frustrating” that voters don’t give President Joe Biden enough credit on the economy, “but I think people have gone through such a funk coming out of COVID. It’s been really hard, and frankly, we’ve seen price gouging.” And 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris will “build on” Biden’s economic record.

Stabenow began by saying that Harris’ agenda will be “based on a foundation that was put in place in the last four years.” And touted the record of the Biden administration on the economy. She also stated that Harris will “focus on the next steps on medicine so that people aren’t choosing between food and medicine.” And will “build on” Biden’s accomplishments and “take the next steps.”

Host Dana Bash then asked, “[I]t’s not a secret that the big frustration of the Biden campaign was all of the accomplishments that you just listed there and the voters not giving him credit for it. Do you think that her at the top of the ticket, maybe with the same policies, will lead to a different result or understanding or level of support from voters?”

Stabenow responded, “I think it has been frustrating for me as well, when you’ve looked at what we’ve accomplished when Democrats were completely in charge for the first two years of the administration and seeing incredible things happening, health care expanded for veterans, and I could go on and on, [the] CHIPS and Science Act and so on. And so, it’s been frustrating, but I think people have gone through such a funk coming out of COVID. It’s been really hard, and frankly, we’ve seen price gouging.”

Stabenow added that “it’s taking time to move the ship” from prior economic policies and Harris is “going to move it even farther, to make sure that we’re making things in America, that we’re growing the middle class, that we really are seeing costs in every area go down. And she’s going to build on a foundation that’s been put in place.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett