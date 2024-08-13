CNN’s Begala: Trump’s Strategy Against Harris ‘Nutty at Best and Racist at Worst’

CNN analyst Paul Begala said Tuesday on “Anderson Cooper 360” that former President Donald Trump’s campaign strategy against his opponent Vice President Kamala Harris is “nutty at best and racist at worst.”

Begala said, “Donald Trump doesn‘t know issues. He simply knows insults. And it worked for a while. The problem is, he‘s up against a younger, more dynamic woman who has revitalized the Democratic Party. He does not know what to do, so he‘s falling back on the same kind of insults and denigration and division, And I don‘t think it‘s working. I don‘t think it‘s going to work and the Democrats need to be very careful not to fall into that trap. But I just don‘t see that.”

He continued, “It‘s why he’s so desperate. Honestly, honestly, I feel bad for the woman, Susie Wiles, who‘s running this campaign. I don‘t know her, but she seems like a total pro. I can tell when she‘s in charge, they actually seem to be doing well and they talk about issues, like Jennings is trying to talk about immigration.”

Begala added, “But when Trump is in charge, it‘s just this, nutty at best and racist at worst, pure Trump.”

