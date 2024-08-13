CNN’s Bolduan: ‘Despite Any Data’ Dems Put Out, Voters Prefer Trump on Economy

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” co-host Kate Bolduan said that “Despite any data” put out by President Joe Biden and the Biden administration, voters in crucial states still prefer 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on the economy.

While interviewing New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) Bolduan said, “I do want to ask you about the new polling out of The New York Times and…Siena College. It shows that there is momentum behind the Harris campaign, right now. This poll also shows that voters in battlegrounds still rank the economy, abortion, and immigration as top issues and that Donald Trump still leads on the economy and immigration in these key states. Despite any data that has been put out there by Biden before Harris and now it would be coming from Harris and this administration, at this point, can Kamala Harris say anything to make people feel differently about their economy? Because this is a big problem for the Harris campaign.”

Murphy responded that Harris can change perceptions on the economy, is gaining ground in polls on the economy, and that Harris won’t ignore the pain in the economy as she campaigns.

