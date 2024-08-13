Dem Rep. Auchincloss: Netanyahu’s Trying to Negotiate a Ceasefire, Hamas Isn’t and They Broke Prior Ceasefires

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) stated that while he’s had his issues with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Netanyahu is actually trying to negotiate a ceasefire and Hamas isn’t and Hamas “has violated the last five ceasefires that it ever committed to.”

Auchincloss said that Netanyahu losing confidence within Israel is hurting efforts to get a ceasefire, and Netanyahu “has got to offer a positive and alternative vision to Hamas’ nihilistic and negative one.”

Later, host Elizabeth Vargas asked, “The New York Times is reporting today that Netanyahu keeps adding more demands to the negotiations with Hamas on any peace deal. Is that a concern to you? He publicly denied that he was doing that. But documents have shown that, in fact, he has.”

Auchincloss responded, “Well, at least he’s negotiating. Hamas withdrew from negotiations, and, indeed, has violated the last five ceasefires that it ever committed to. Prime Minister Netanyahu — and I have expressed my frustrations with him — is right that he is trying to negotiate with terrorists and terrorists who have, as part of their mandate and charter, the destruction of, not just Israelis, but of Jews worldwide. So, they’re tough people to try to do business with. And he’s at the table, they are not.”

