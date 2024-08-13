Dem Rep. Goldman: Biden Is Mentally Fit, He Doesn’t Need Immediate Responses, ‘He Is Able to Digest at His Own Pace’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) responded to questions on President Joe Biden’s mental fitness for office by stating that the presidency is “not a debate where you need to respond to your opponent immediately. President Biden has fifty years of experience, especially expertise in foreign policy. And he is able to digest at his own pace, with conversations with foreign leaders that he has regularly, to guide us in our global efforts to support democracy abroad, and he has done an outstanding job, he truly has.”

Host Bret Baier asked about the George Clooney letter about his interactions with Biden at a fundraiser, reporting from CNN that Biden went months without a full Cabinet meeting and the meetings are scripted, and reporting from Axios that Biden peaks between 10 am and 4 pm.

Goldman responded, “Well, look, President Biden has been an absolutely outstanding President. And I know it was a difficult decision for him to put the country over his personal interests, and what he thought would be best for the country is to step down. And I think part of the reason he did that was the polling that he continued to see, and that the only thing worse than Donald Trump becoming president again, with his Project 2025 agenda, would be if Donald Trump becomes president again with a Republican majority in the House and the Senate. And so, he put his own personal interests aside for the good of the country, to protect our democracy and our rule of law and our way of life. And he should be admired for doing that. I can assure you, President Biden –.”

Baier then cut in to ask, “I understand that’s what Democrats say. But you don’t have any concerns about the George Clooney letter, his assessment of his faculties in that…fundraiser that he wrote about. You don’t have any concerns about the reporting about all of these things that have been said, scripted questions from Cabinet members? You don’t have any questions about any of that as President of the United States currently?”

Goldman answered, “Look, Bret, one of the realities of life is that the job of president has very little to do with a campaign for the presidency. And life as a president, the job of the president is not a debate where you need to respond to your opponent immediately. President Biden has fifty years of experience, especially expertise in foreign policy. And he is able to digest at his own pace, with conversations with foreign leaders that he has regularly, to guide us in our global efforts to support democracy abroad, and he has done an outstanding job, he truly has. And much of it is not documented.”

