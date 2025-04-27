Schiff: Trump Administration ‘Relishes’ Being Intimidating and Shocking

Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that the Trump administration “relishes the opportunity to try to intimidate and shock people.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “The judge, the arresting, the arrest of the judge in Wisconsin, again not isolated, felt jarring. I don’t know that we should be jarred by too many things these days. Do you think, I mean, you’ve you’ve done the studying of Donald Trump for a long time, is that to scare people, to deter judges from doing what their job is? What do you think the motivation is behind that?”

Schiff said, “I think it is. You know, in a normal, rational world, you would have immigration authorities work with the courthouse and decide, okay, how do we how do we work together? Or how do we at least not interfere with what each other are doing? You wouldn’t have the kind of confrontation and arrests that we saw. But the administration relishes this. They relish the opportunity to go after judges. They relish the opportunity to try to intimidate and shock people. They talk, you know, just gleefully about impeaching judges they disagree with. So it is part of a broader assault on the rule of law, a broader effort to intimidate. They’re intimidating the universities, they’re intimidating the law firms, they’re intimidating corporations, forcing them to come hat in hand, begging for exemptions from tariffs. Now they’re trying to intimidate the Judiciary as well.”

