Dem Sen. Kelly: Voters Will ‘See Through’ Attempts to Say Unborn Are People

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said that he thinks Arizona voters “are going to see through” attempts to argue that the unborn are human beings when they vote in November on a ballot initiative that would enshrine the right to an abortion up to the point of fetal viability, with exceptions for the life of the mother or to protect the physical and mental health of the mother in the state’s constitution.

Kelly stated that the vote on the ballot measure is a chance to “restore” a right that was taken away by 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and argued that doctors have left the state due to Arizona’s abortion restrictions and that’s more important than any political impact of the measure on other races.

Host Kaitlan Collins then asked, “Do you have any issue with what the Arizona Supreme Court ruled today that those pamphlets about the measure can refer to a fetus as a[n] ‘unborn human being’?”

Kelly answered, “I think Arizonans are going to see through this. They know what’s at stake here. They’ll be able to read both sides of this ballot initiative. And they’re clearly going to get it.”

