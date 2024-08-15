Abrams: JD Vance Has ‘No Sympathy’ for Women, We Should ‘Disregard What He Says’

Political activist and failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D-GA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” that former President Donald Trump’s running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), has almost “no sympathy” for women, so they should disregard him.

Abrams said, “JD Vance as his bent misrepresents, misunderstands and misappropriates information to make himself look or feel better and to try to excuse terrible decisions that he makes. What I said and what I mean is that women should have the right to control their bodies because it determines how they secure an education, how they make a living, how they decide to grow families, and that companies are going to make terrible choices if they support restricting those rights. Women make decisions about not only where they work but what they buy. If we have companies that do not respect a woman’s basic human rights, the right to abortion, the right to healthcare, than those companies are making poor economic choices.”

She added, “The notion that women would make these decisions because of some concern about the trade-off between parenting and having a job presumes that you understand the crisis that women are going through when they make these choices. JD Vance has shown again and again he has almost no sympathy for how women experience life in America. He has demonstrated again and again that he reduces women to the least and most puerile notion of our humanity. I would encourage everyone to discard and disregard what he says.”

