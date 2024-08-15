Begala: Trump Like ‘Some Rocker from the ’80s Trying to Reboot His Career’

CNN analyst Paul Begala said Thursday on “OutFront” that he believed former President Donald Trump had become like a “rocker from the ’80s trying to reboot his career.”

Guest host Sara Sidner said, “We heard from both Harris and Trump today. Harris talked about reducing drug prices, Trump talking about reducing the price of goods. Who was more effective?”

Begala said, “Well, again, I’m a Democrat I’m going to say Harris.”

He continued, “Her event, was focused, her performance was joyful, energetic, hopeful, optimistic, and again focused. Political strategy is send you out there to say something you’re supposed to hit your mark and say it. That is why Ronald Reagan was the Great Communicator. Contrast that with Mr. Trump and I mean this as a human more than a political strategist, it was pitiful. I felt pity.”

Begala added, “It was like was like some rocker from the ’80s trying to reboot his career in the 2020s. He comes out and he’s bloated and he is bald and he can’t hit the high notes and he screws up the guitar lick, he forgets the lyrics and you feel sorry for him, but you’re not buying a ticket to his next show.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN