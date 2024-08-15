Klobuchar: ‘No One Is Going to Buy This Attack’ on Tim Walz’s Military Record

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports” that “no one is going to buy” the right’s criticism of Gov. Tim Walz’s (D-MN) military record.

Klobuchar said, “This idea that they’re going after 24 years of service from Tim Walz, he’s one of those rural kids just like I’m looking at right now, where I am right now, that decides to sign up at age 17, coming from a farm, coming from a small town and sticks with it. Not for two years, not for ten years, but for 24 years, four years passed when he could have retired. He decides to run for office becomes the highest enlisted member to serve in Congress, heads up the Veterans’ Committee. Go for it, man, go after that service, because people in the country understand the National Guard.”

She added, “The National Guard is activated at times, as Tim Walz was, to serve in Europe, to protect our supply chains and our assets out there. That was where his unit was sent. But oftentimes the National Guard protects our homeland, not just from threats, but also from floods, from hurricanes, and we are thinking about those people right now in the path of hurricane Ernesto, from hurricanes, from fires, from tornadoes, you name it. Every state in the country knows exactly what I’m talking about. No one is going to buy this attack on 24 years of service to the military.”

